Telkom Kicks Off Easter Promotion With Various Smartphones on Offer

Telkom Kenya has kicked off new offers on a list of devices as part of its Easter promotion. The company will start offering discounts on various mobile phones from brands like TECNO, Huawei, OPPO, Itel, Nokia, Xiaomi and Infinix. This will range from entry-level feature phones to medium range smartphones. This is meant to give customers a huge variety of devices that they can choose from.

Dubbed Kamata Easter, the promotion will also involve free data and on-net minutes as well as free hampers for every customer that buys a device.

The phones listed for the Telkom Kenya Easter promo include:

Kaduda T4G- KES 3,100 (free 9GB data) Itel A14- KES 4,999 (10GB data) Nokia C1- KES 7,299 (free 10GB data) Ulefone S11- KES 8,499 (free 10GB data) Samsung A3 Core- KES 9,499 (free 10GB data) Xiaomi 9A 2GB+32GB- KES 11,999 (free 15GB data) OPPO A15- KES 13,999 (free 15GB data) Nokia 2.4- KES 16,599 (free 15GB data) Redmi 9T- KES 18,499 (free 15GB data) TECNO Spark 5 Pro- KES 18,699 (free 15GB data) Infinix Note 8i- KES 19,599 (free 15GB data) Huawei Y7a- KES 22,999 (free 20GB data) OPPO A93 8GB+128GB- KES 27,999 (free 20GB data) OPPO Reno 5– KES 41,999 (free 20GB data) Samsung S21 Ultra 8GB+256GB- KES 167,349 (free 20GB data) Samsung Tab A 8′- KES 19,749 (free 15GB data)

The promotion is available at all Telkom shops across the country starting today till 30th April 2021. However, the free data and on-net minutes will only be applicable to new Telkom subscribers. The devices on offer will also be bundled with a free Telkom 4G SIM card and 9GB + 3000 on-net minutes that will be valid for 30 days.