Facebook Launches Instagram Lite For Kenya and Other African Countries

Following the constant strains the pandemic has brought to us, Facebook thought it best to reintroduce Instagram Lite. It’s just 2mb and it has all you need.

“Our teams build these lightweight versions of our apps for people with low connectivity or limited data plans. This is because our basic premise is to leave no one behind,” adds Tzach Hadar, Director of Product Management at Facebook Tel Aviv.

“We want the Instagram experience to remain fast, high-quality and reliable. All irrespective of the device, platform and network people are on.”

Instagram Lite

The Facebook team came up with an app that requires only 2 MB to download on Android. This is much larger than the full-size version, which was closer to 30 MB.

The good thing about the lite version is that it retains the key features that people using entry-level devices want.

The app before this one looked more like the desktop version that we are used to. However, the new lite app looks just like the previous Instagram version. The one we all liked… The one without the shops tag at the bottom… The one… Okay I’m drifting.

Anyway, all I’m saying is it looks good. The only feature I would honestly miss is the dark mode which I am sure many people will not mind.

Its also missing a few professional features that you get with the full size app but no one’s really gonna need any of those if you’re using an entry level device.

All that matters is that you can post pictures, view others’ pictures and send dm’s.

The perfectly simple world we’ve all come to love.

Starting today, people in more than 170 countries will be able to download Instagram Lite in the Google Play Store to have a high-quality Instagram experience. No matter what network or device they’re on. They will also be rolling out the app globally soon.