Huawei Announces Easter Discounts For Select Products and Services

For the Easter Holidays, Huawei Mobile Kenya will run a 5 day discounts campaign. It will consist of discounts on various products and services in their Huawei Experience Stores in Nairobi.

Huawei Easter Discounts

Consumers will benefit from 10% discount on all accessories that include:

Smart watches

FreeBuds

Band series

Free Lace

Power Banks.

The FreeBuds 3i specifically, will sell at 30% off if purchased with any other product at the stores.

Additionally, there will be a 50% discount on screen protectors for Huawei devices and any other brand.

The TRM service center will also offer 50% discount on screen replacement for select Y series devices and P30 Lite.

Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie says,

“The pandemic’s 3rd wave has led to closure of gyms and sports related activities once again. Many consumers have spent a lot of time working out alone or at home in the past year. This is leading to a high demand for virtual personal training.

During this Easter Huawei have a variety of offers on all our smart watches. Our smart watches are fashionable, multipurpose with long battery life, accurate health monitoring and fitness tracking features.”

What Stores Offer the discounts?

As we said earlier, it involves only the Huawei Experience Stores. This includes Sarit Center, Yaya Center, Village Market and Thika Road Mall.