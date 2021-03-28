I’m one of the very many victims who have fallen prey to this feature. I use over 10 tabs at once whenever I’m working and once in a while, I am caught off guard by videos that play automatically from different sites. Be it on Facebook, Twitter, or just across the internet in general. Well, if you are like me and you can’t stand it anymore, here are a few steps to turn off autoplay videos.

FACEBOOK: Browser

Go to the drop-down menu at the top right of the page.

Select “Settings & Privacy” > “Settings.”

Look for the “Videos” listing on the left-hand menu. Inside of that option is a toggle where you can turn off autoplaying videos.

IOS APP

Click the menu button on the bottom of your screen.

Once you’re there, tap “Settings & Privacy,” then “Settings.”

Scroll down until you find “Media and Contacts,” then tap “Videos and Photos.”

Finally, once you find “Autoplay,” you can turn off the feature.

ANDROID APP

Click the menu button at the top right of your screen.

Once you’re there, scroll down and tap “Settings & Privacy,” then “Settings.”

Scroll down until you find “Media and Contacts” and tap on it.

Tap on “Autoplay” and set it to “Never Autoplay Videos.”

Click on “More” in the left-hand menu, and then on “Settings and privacy.”

Select “Data usage.”

Click on the “Autoplay” setting. You can then switch off the autoplaying of videos on your feed.

IOS AND ANDROID APPS

Click the profile picture at the top of your phone screen.

Select “Settings and privacy” in the menu.

Navigate to “Data usage,” tap on “Video autoplay” and set it to “Never.”

USING MICROSOFT EDGE

The Microsoft Edge browser lets you limit video autoplay:

Click on the three dots in the upper right corner and select “Settings.”

In the left-hand column, click on “Site Permissions,” and then scroll down to and select “Media autoplay.”

You can either allow audio and video to play automatically or limit it.

Unfortunately, you can’t turn off video autoplay if you use Google Chrome. Switch to Microsoft Edge…

Keep in mind that you’ll need to adjust these settings for every device that you use. This is because the preferences on your phone do not automatically push to your PC and vice versa.