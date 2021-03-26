logo

Subscribe
MobileSmartphones

Here’s A List of 5G Smartphones You Can Buy in Kenya

Anfernee Onamu  By
0
Share This!

Safaricom has today officially launched the first 5G network in the country after months of testing. This sudden move after a few setbacks sees many smartphone users excited about the prospect of faster speeds with tests showing up to 1GBps. In this article, we’ll dive into the smartphones in Kenya that can access these 5G speeds.

5G Enabled Smartphones in Kenya

It is important to note that Safaricom subscribers do not need to get a new Sim card to enjoy 5G. However, you will need a 5G enabled device to be able to enjoy these amazing speed and low latency.

For now, here’s a list of devices that support Safaricom 5G:

5G Smartphones

Unfortunately for the iPhone 12 users, they will have to wait a little longer to enjoy 5G. This is because Apple is yet to release a software update to allow this access.

Check This Out:  All The New Nokia Phones Making Their Way to Kenya

Due to recent developments, this will most definitely change as most smartphone makers already have 5G enabled devices. So you can come back here every once in a while to check this out.

Where Can You Find 5G Spots in Kenya?

According to the telco, 5 G will be available in Nairobi and various parts of Western Kenya. Safaricom also notes that they will install an additional 150 5G sites across 9 towns in the next year with the minimum expected speed being 700Mbps.

Share This!

Joyroom T03S Review- Best Airpods Knockoffs?

More in Mobile

Comments

Share Your Opinion