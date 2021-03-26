Here’s A List of 5G Smartphones You Can Buy in Kenya

Safaricom has today officially launched the first 5G network in the country after months of testing. This sudden move after a few setbacks sees many smartphone users excited about the prospect of faster speeds with tests showing up to 1GBps. In this article, we’ll dive into the smartphones in Kenya that can access these 5G speeds.

5G Enabled Smartphones in Kenya

Does one needs a 5G simcard?, i seem not to see that option in my device settings despite my device supporting 5G 🙆🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zjlrGWaJPJ — MJ (@Mwangi_James_MJ) March 25, 2021

It is important to note that Safaricom subscribers do not need to get a new Sim card to enjoy 5G. However, you will need a 5G enabled device to be able to enjoy these amazing speed and low latency.

For now, here’s a list of devices that support Safaricom 5G:

Samsung Galaxy S21 series S21 S21 + Galaxy S21 Ultra

Nokia 8.3: Yes Nokia is still a device you should consider.

Huawei P40 series P40 P40 PRO The P4O Pro +

iPhone 12 Series** The iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max



Unfortunately for the iPhone 12 users, they will have to wait a little longer to enjoy 5G. This is because Apple is yet to release a software update to allow this access.

Due to recent developments, this will most definitely change as most smartphone makers already have 5G enabled devices. So you can come back here every once in a while to check this out.

Where Can You Find 5G Spots in Kenya?

According to the telco, 5 G will be available in Nairobi and various parts of Western Kenya. Safaricom also notes that they will install an additional 150 5G sites across 9 towns in the next year with the minimum expected speed being 700Mbps.