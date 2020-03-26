The Huawei P40 is Launching Today, Here’s What To Expect

The Huawei P40 Series is now set to launch today at an online event. The reveal that will for the first time have no audience is expected bring in the new Huawei P40 and P40 Pro. Recent speculations have, however, claimed that there could be a new high-end flagship, dubbed the P40 Pro+.

All three new phones are also rumoured to come with a hole punch front camera setup, similar to Samsung’s S10+. The P30 line-up successors are also expected to run on Android 10 out-of-the-box but running on Huawei Mobile Services.

The standard P40 model would feature a 6.1-inch full HD+ (1200 x 2640) AMOLED display along with 90Hz refresh rate. This is set to be powered by Huawei’s own HiSiliscon Kirin 990 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM.

The back has been rumoured to house a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, 16MP secondary lens and 8MP sensor.

The P40 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to pack a quad rear camera setup. This will include a 50MP Ultravision primary camera, 40MP secondary sensor, 12MP lens and a 3D time-of-flight depth sensor. Every other specification is expected to be quite similar to the P40.

What one might ask though is how much of a spec bump the P40 Pro+ will bring in, if it is even in Huawei’s plan. The P40 series launch will be live-streamed on YouTube as well as the company’s official website at 4 pm Kenyan time.

Similar to last year’s Mate 30 series, none of these phones is going to support Google services despite running on Android 10. So, it is pretty clear how badly the line-up would fair if they were to ever launch in the Kenyan market. The Mate 30 never launched even after promises from the company. With Android being the dominant factor in the market, the Chinese tech giant knows what regions this phone would thrive in.

But if they were to launch, would you ever go ahead to get a Google-less phone?