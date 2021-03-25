How To Create and Import Animated Stickers To WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly launching a new feature meant to allow users to import custom animated sticker packs. The feature is said to be rolling out in Brazil, India and Indonesia for WhatsApp version 2.21.3.19 or newer on Android and 2.21.31.2 or newer on iOS.
With this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to import custom animated stickers directly into the app which can then be used in chats. According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, if the feature isn’t available in the aforementioned countries, it may take about 24 hours to show up.
The report goes further to mention a third-party app called Sticker Maker (App Store | Google Play) which allows you to create static and animated sticker packs to be imported to WhatsApp. However, you should know that the app requires you to pay in order to import your custom stickers.
How To Create and Import Custom WhatsApp Stickers
- Download the Sticker Maker app on iOS/Android (linked above).
- Tap Create a new sticker pack.
- Name the sticker pack and add an author name for the pack, in case you want to take credit for creating these stickers.
- You will see 30 tiles on the next screen. Tap any of these and then you can tap Take Photo, Open Gallery, or Select File to select pictures. The first option lets you take a picture, the second opens your photo gallery, and the third lets you select images from your file manager.
- The next step allows you to cut the picture into a shape. You can select one of Freehand (to draw a shape manually and crop the sticker), Cut square, or Cut circle.
- Once you are done cropping, tap Yes, Save Sticker.
- Once you have three stickers added, you can tap Add to WhatsApp. You will see a confirmation message on the screen once it’s been added.
- Now open WhatsApp, tap the emoji icon > stickers icon at the bottom. Now you will see your new sticker pack as the last one in the list of sticker packs.
- To delete a sticker pack, tap the pack > three dots icon on the top-right > Delete.
