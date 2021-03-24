Here’s Everything To Know About The New OnePlus Watch

After months and even years of leaks and speculation, the OnePlus Watch is officially here and with a design that’s sleek enough to demand attention from lots of people. Despite challenges during production, OnePlus ensured that this new smartwatch packs enough features to make it a solid contender for the top spot in the market.

The OnePlus Watch features a 46mm case made from stainless steel and with IP68 water and dust resistance. So, the watch will definitely be good enough for regular swimmers and shallow water divers.

Beneath the 1.39-inch AMOLED display is a decent set of specs including 4GB of storage space but only 2GB is usable, unfortunately. According to OnePlus, the storage space ensures room enough for more than 5oo songs. There is also a built-in GPS, which will help you keep track of the 100+ workouts that the watch can automatically track.

The sensor at the back helps in tracking various health and fitness measurements. This includes pulse, calories as well as SpO2 (blood oxygen levels). The OnePlus Watch will also remind users to get up and move after hours of being inactive.

For connectivity, the OnePlus Watch features standard smartwatch functions like making calls and checking notifications thanks to Bluetooth. The company has also made sure to create an ecosystem thanks to the ease with which the watch connects to the new OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus TV U series.

The OnePlus runs on RTOS rather than WearOS, a move that the firm says helps on making the most of its 402mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, users can get up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge with sustainable use. When on power, Warp Charge technology will provide up to a day’s power in just five minutes or a week’s of power in 20 minutes.

The watch is set to be available in international markets on April 14th for a retail price of $159 (about KES 17,500). Unfortunately, OnePlus don’t sell officially in Kenya, so you might have to wait for a third-party retailer to ship one in.