The flagship killer is no more

The flagship killer we once knew and loved is now gone seeing as the OnePlus 9 is now going for over KES 100,000 shillings. Whatsoever the case, we’re here to see why this phone is so special. So let’s take a look at the new premium specs and the partnership with Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9: Specifications Galore and Camera King?

The OnePlus 9 comes jam-packed with the latest and greatest in phone technology. Rocking one of the best screens, the fastest chipsets and huge storage space, this is not a phone to toy with. Here’s a breakdown of all the specs

Specifications and Features

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ (3216 x 1440) resolution, 120Hz AMOLED

Processor and chipset: Snapdragon 888, OxygenOS 11, Android 11

Storage: 8GB/12GB; 128GB/256GB

Cameras: 48MP IMX789 ƒ/1.8 (primary) 50MP IMX766 ƒ/2.2 (wide-angle) 8MP ƒ/2.4 (telephoto) 2MP (monochrome)

Front Camera; 16MP

Battery: 4500mAh, Capable of 65W fast wired charging or 50W wireless fast charging

In-screen fingerprint

Colours: Morning Mist Forest Green Stellar Black



Hasselblad Partnership

Since 1941, #Hasselblad has been devoted to creating cameras that live up to our motto, “Create To Inspire.” Today we’re glad to bring Hasselblad’s iconic design & uncompromising image quality to mobile devices, sharing our passion for photography with more people #OnePlus9Series — Hasselblad (@Hasselblad) March 23, 2021

One of the biggest and most noticeable upgrades centres around the cameras. OnePlus invested $150 million in a three-year deal that will involve them and Hasselblad collaborating on phone cameras. Meaning this is not a one-off partnership. We might as well say this is the first test of many to come.

Aside from the 48MP main camera, the 50MP wide-angle lens on the OnePlus 9 Pro is the best you’ll find on any phone today. Not to mention the new telephoto, ultrawide and monochrome cameras. It’s just one of these you have to see to believe.

The video quality also took a step up. The OnePlus 9 Pro can shoot 4K video at up to 120fps, and there’s the ability to shoot 8K footage at 30fps. This is a first for the company.

Price Point

The OnePlus 9 Pro will go on sale starting April 2 in North America, UK, Europe, and India. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and there’s also a 12GB/256GB edition if you need additional storage. Here’s the breakdown of OnePlus 9 Pro pricing:

OnePlus 9 Pro (8GB/128GB): KES 106,444

OnePlus 9 Pro (12GB/256GB): KES 117429

Will you be switching over to OnePlus?