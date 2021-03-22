realme C11 Leads in The Brand’s 2020 Smartphone Sales in Kenya

realme has certainly been one of the most aggressive brands ever since making its way into the Kenyan market earlier last year. Since its entry, the company has launched six smartphones in a bid to grow its portfolio in the country. Among the six devices, realme C11 seems to have adapted well having emerged top as the most purchased in 2020.

“realme C11 has been our best performing phone since we landed in the Kenyan market. We believe the phones hit home in terms of meeting the needs of the consumers in terms of beauty, affordability, the power of the battery among others,” said Mildred Agoya, Marketing Director realme Kenya.

During this announcement, the company emphasised its commitment to supplying the Kenyan market “with pocket-friendly smartphones that incorporate all the current trendy features, including AIoT that has revolutionized the tech world.”

realme C11 is a budget smartphone that features a fairly decent set of features. The phone packs a 6.5-inch display that is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

“realme C11 brings a larger field of view, provides the excellent game, audio, and video experience, allowing one to enjoy a wider field of view brought by the large screen and less visual disturbance while giving you an experience of the near-full screen,” Marketing Director realme Kenya added.

The brand currently has other smartphones like realme C3, C15, C12, 6 and 7i in the Kenyan market. This list also includes the realme band and Buds Q. Bear in mind that all these devices were launched in the country within just four months. So, it is pretty clear that the brand is here to offer some serious competition to the old fellas and increase its market share in the country significantly.