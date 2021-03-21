Another week and what a week it was. Different things kept taking centre stage on social media but there’s only so much we can focus on. The most popular topics included the death of Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, the VVIP security at Lee Funeral Home and the Gilbeys offer at Carrefour.

The week started off with the sad news of the untimely death of Tanzania’s former President, John Pombe Magufuli. The news tore ripples in East Africa and the world, with everyone from common Mwanachi to the royals sending condolences messages.

A message from Her Majesty The Queen to the people of Tanzania 🇹🇿 "Prince Philip and I were saddened to learn of the death of President John Magufuli. I wish to convey my condolences to his loved ones and my deepest sympathy to the people of Tanzania." – Elizabeth R. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2021

The next few days were coupled with mourning and heartwarming stories of his life well-lived.

OPINION: Magufuli stood out strongly against corruption that, clearly, is responsible for the economic stagnation that many African countries find themselves in. https://t.co/S5SFLgnzJF — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) March 21, 2021

Not to mention his last hours before being buried when everyone wanted to see him off.

Heart-warming photo of a Tanzanian soldier carrying this gentleman to help him give his final honor to the late Head of State President John Pombe Magufuli Indeed, Mjomba Magu was loved by many – just not many Kenyans. pic.twitter.com/5umTTs05nE — Kwale Gunner 🇰🇪 (@Sam_Lulli) March 21, 2021

May he rest in eternal peace. Soon after the news, the country moved on swiftly to swear in the new and first Female East African president, Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan was on Friday sworn in as the sixth president of the country following the sudden death of John Magufuli.https://t.co/5scvUzUpGJ pic.twitter.com/6GGtHpRW4h — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) March 21, 2021

Kenyans were very fast to pick up on this news stating “Ata Diamond hajapost hii story lakini wakenya wako rada”. (Not even Diamond (popular Tanzanian musician)has not posted this story but Kenyans are very fast to do so)

Lee Funeral Home and Mwai Kibaki

Coming closer home, news of VVIP security at the infamous Lee Funeral Home. Now as most Kenyans know, when Lee Funeral Home is trending, there is probably a high profile death in the country. Since this is seen as the most prestigious funeral home. Thus when the Trends began, no one could hold back the jokes.

Kenyan whenever they see Lee funeral home trending pic.twitter.com/zf2QyfK2gi — Keͥnnͣeͫᖙℽ⁶𓅓 (@ThisIsMusyoka) March 19, 2021

Kenyans after seeing heavy security pale Lee Funeral home😲 pic.twitter.com/F4nVF09tP1 — Rasheed 🇰🇪 (@Rushwizy) March 19, 2021

Ninunue odds next za Lee funeral home nibet na pesa ya helb pic.twitter.com/Q3cpUX4yTl — whitney💦🥀 (@Wheat_nie) March 19, 2021

Lee Funeral home right now

Joe We have a client pic.twitter.com/ERNzjrrl5M — bravin KE (@bravin_mwamba) March 20, 2021

Some of the jokes were even fired back at Tz.

Lee funeral home wondering why Nairobi hospital allowed president Magufuli to go back to tanzania?? pic.twitter.com/8AuLTBFcEC — GLAVAN™🇰🇪 (@its_glavan) March 18, 2021

Lee Funeral Home needs to open a branch there — Asuma Mounde (@AsumaGm) March 20, 2021

It became a lot more serious once the trends started to be linked to former president Mwai Kibaki. Being sick for a while this was a very viable clause by KOT.

Every time I see Mwai Kibaki and Lee Funeral Home trending I am tempted to update my status with "RIP Legend" even before reading tweets. pic.twitter.com/EIV8tT36ni — The Nairobian (@CaptainEzrah) March 19, 2021

KOT coming back from Tanzania after hearing Nairobi Hospital, Mwai Kibaki and Lee Funeral Home trending. pic.twitter.com/wK86ZkBNmj — Jonathan Bilaso (@JonathanBilaso) March 19, 2021

Fortunately, his son Jimmy Kibaki came to the light to shoot down the false claims.

My Father is Safe and healthy. Ignore the rumors about Lee Funeral Home. — Jimmy Kibaki (@KibakiJimmy) March 19, 2021

From Pombe To Gilbeys

Now one thing about Kenyans, when there’s a celebration and in this case, celebrating lives well lived, there’s most certainly going to be drinking involved. Now here the two cases are not related but there could not have been better timed.

Someone posted a photo of Gilbeys going for half the price at Carrefour and Kenyans went crazy.

Gilbeys is the Kenyan slayqueens' drink of choice when Budesko is not around. pic.twitter.com/XSyDNqrxjd — John Chege (@johnchege) March 21, 2021

Almost instantly, the topic took flight and was number one on Trending.

Gilbeys is trending at number one and Guess who's number two😂the customer. pic.twitter.com/YVEdYCS4or — Albanus10 (@Albanus_10) March 21, 2021

Soon after, the stores were flooded.

We don't take chances Gilbeys Gin pic.twitter.com/7W2HE5Z6MN — MtuPombe3 (@MtuPombe3) March 21, 2021

Leaders of tomorrow lining up to get Gilbert gin pic.twitter.com/SzFjMVvbpw — Droid 🤖 (@droid254) March 20, 2021

Following this, a random accident occurred involving a car driving into a store and you Know Kenyans would definitely link the two.

Cliff Ombeta after seeing the price of Gilbeys Gin drop from ksh1198 to ksh 499 😂😂😂 and there's a long queue 😂😂😂. Mark x. pic.twitter.com/j0UoOUlmlZ — Winny Heavens (@HeavensWinny) March 21, 2021

What a week! Onto the next.