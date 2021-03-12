What a rollercoaster week

It’s Friday and as another week is coming to an end and we want to take a look at all the trends that coursed through our social media pages. Most notably of the many incidents to happen, we will focus on the Megan Markle interview, Raila and his COVID results and Elsa vs Kenya Airways.

Raila, Meghan Markle and Elsa vs KQ

Raila Tests Positive for COVID-19, Goes Into Isolation

BREAKING: ODM leader Raila Odinga tests positive for COVID-19https://t.co/AWnECw0nvL — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 11, 2021

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the COVID-19 pandemic in Kenya. From the discussions floating around, it looks like its one step forward and two steps back.

On Monday, the vaccine was flown into Kenya and it looked like all would be well. However, the joy died down as medical officials began to make us aware of the new COVID strain. It has more symptoms and much more dire consequences.

Since then the numbers have increased with one notable person affected, Hon. Raila Odinga. Although there were heartfelt comments from well-wishers,

Quick recovery Baba… Our prayers are with you — Chebet🇰🇪 (@KiruiChebet8) March 10, 2021

Kenyans never fail when it comes to dark humour

Lee Funeral home owner crossing his fingers pic.twitter.com/qeeNGiy8tK — SANKEI🔬💊💉 (@SankeiSaitoti) March 11, 2021

Others felt that if the virus could affect Raila Amollo Odinga, the country should be ‘disbanded and everyone should go home.

"If this thing can touch Raila Odinga, then this country Should be disbanded " 😂😥 🎥 Courtesy pic.twitter.com/kGuj5oOCzJ — GENERALI KIPROTICH 🇰🇪 (@ItsKiprotich1) March 11, 2021

We wish him well.

Meghan Markle Interview: “Racial Abuse almost led me to death”

Now we take a trip abroad to tackle a different issue pertaining to many people in the world today. Racial abuse. This unsettling topic has been the talk of the year and more specifically this week when the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, sat down for an interview with Oprah.

The sit down was highly anticipated and this was seen as almost 17 million people worldwide tuned in to watch the drama unfold. As noted in the interview, due to the high extent of racial bias, the couple decided to strip themselves of any royal ties and some Kenyans are in support.

I support their move to strip themselves of royal privileges. I appreciate the fact that she stood up to the racist in-laws and perpetrators of mass murders , ethnic cleansing in #Australia #Apartheid in #SouthAfrica mass murders in Kenya etc.! Please stay strong @meghanmarkle — Tiberias thuo (@sirthuo) March 12, 2021

The whole conversation was a rollercoaster even for Oprah. Hearing that Megan Markle wanted to commit suicide and barely had help was a shocker to most. But one thing stands firm; Megan is strong and Prince Harry will always be there for her.

I know Meghan Markle is not even shaken, why? her FRIENDS showed up for her and honestly it's the most heartwarming thing I've seen today — Kelvin (@KwKelvin) March 6, 2021

Meghan is going all out. Gloves off. Dismantling and institution as old as time itself. Showing it for what it really is. Institutional racism! #MeghanMarkle — She_Talketh🔙 (@Otieno_Gracy) March 8, 2021

Elsa Vs Kenya Airways

Finally, let’s take a flight back closer home, but not ‘with KQ’ as Elsa states she is not a fan of them and no one should use the service.

No apologies were issued. The plane was incredibly small it looked like a domestic flight one. I would not recommend this airline tbh . For travelers avoid it if you can — Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) March 11, 2021

The comment is not really the issue as many people tend to go through a lot of issues when flying. However, what came to light is how many people have had issues with KQ in itself. There was quite the debate on the comment section pertaining to the service and Elsa’s humility.

Humility? Sir, do you know anything at all.about customer servic? At the check-in she should have been informed about their plans related to her luggage. Yhu humility has zero to do with anything here. — Siba At Sea (@mamtimande) March 11, 2021

One of the best hahahah i hp that is sarcasm — person of interest 🔫⚔️🔫 (@escandesco) March 11, 2021

But as we said earlier, the funnies will never cease to amaze us

I experienced the same thing yesterday. I boarded a Rembo Shuttle along Mombasa road. I had my hand held luggage. So, when I pandad the kanga guy said will hold it for me.. When I alighted hapa railways I was shocked. The Kanga guy said he got tired and had thrown it away. 😩 — George (@Georgejintao) March 11, 2021

There was a response from the airline but there is no winning for them

Surely, after she complained online is when you apologize? You need to up your game. — Vickywins (@vickyodipo) March 11, 2021

What a week. What Trend affected you most? Was it Megan Markle, Raila or Elsa?