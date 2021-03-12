Account sharing is probably the sole reason why so many people use different platforms. Be it Spotify, Apple Music and most notably Netflix, many users are part of a family account. Initially, these packages are meant for families that stay in the same house but that has since evolved to extended family members and friends. However, now it looks like Netflix wants to end account sharing for those who do not stay together.

Is Netflix Ending Account Sharing?

First spotted and verified by those at GammaWire, Netflix is sending out a warning message telling streamers to create their own accounts. Emphasizing the fact that it will affect them if they’re not living with the primary account holder.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Streamable, “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.”

It’s still a small sample size but we have confirmed from a number of Netflix users that the streaming service is starting to roll out a test of warnings to those allegedly borrowing account login information from users outside of their home or family.

How Will They Know?

Well, we assume they will use your IP address to determine where you stay. The warning pops up and requests that users verify that it is in fact their account with a verification code. In other words, if you’re borrowing your ex’s account, good luck asking for them to forward you the code.

Most of the users to receive the warning also mention that they simply pressed “verify later”. Since then, the warning has yet to return a second time.