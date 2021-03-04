Huawei Smartphones, Accessories Get Discounts and Freebies in Sale

Huawei Mobile Kenya has embarked on brand month offers ahead of Easter Holiday as it aims to increase its sales in the market. Let’s take a look at the devices that will be on offer.

Huawei Easter Holiday Offers

Huawei Smartphones

Nova7i retailing at KES 28,499 that comes with Huawei Band2 worth KES 4,699

Y7a retailing at KES 22,999 that comes with Bluetooth speaker and headphones worth KES 3,998.

Y9a retailing at KES 30,999 that comes with free Bluetooth Headphones worth KES 1,999

Y8p retailing at KES 24,999 that comes with free Bluetooth Headphones worth KES 1,999

Y7p retailing at KES 17,999 that comes with free Bluetooth Headphones worth KES 1,999,

Huawei Pads

Mediapad T3 10 retailing at KES 20,999 that comes with an Umbrella

MatePad T8 retailing at KES 16,499 that comes with an Umbrella

Watches

Watch GT2 retailing at KES 24,999 that comes with an Umbrella

Watch Fit Retailing at KES 11,999 that comes with an Umbrella

Buds

Free Buds 3 retailing at Kshs 19, 999 that comes with an Umbrella

Country Head Jim Zhujie said,

“We would like to take this opportunity to celebrate our loyal customers who have walked with us on this journey. It is the Easter season, and we are starting with early celebrations by giving Huawei product offers. This is an opportunity for consumers to purchase some of the best devices in the market. This month-long offer is part of our strategy to tap into the huge demand for devices that are ‘value for money.”