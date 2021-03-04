Huawei Smartphones, Accessories Get Discounts and Freebies in Sale

Huawei Mobile Kenya has embarked on brand month offers ahead of Easter Holiday as it aims to increase its sales in the market. Let’s take a look at the devices that will be on offer.
Huawei Easter Holiday Offers
Huawei Smartphones
- Nova7i retailing at KES 28,499 that comes with Huawei Band2 worth KES 4,699
- Y7a retailing at KES 22,999 that comes with Bluetooth speaker and headphones worth KES 3,998.
- Y9a retailing at KES 30,999 that comes with free Bluetooth Headphones worth KES 1,999
- Y8p retailing at KES 24,999 that comes with free Bluetooth Headphones worth KES 1,999
- Y7p retailing at KES 17,999 that comes with free Bluetooth Headphones worth KES 1,999,
Huawei Pads
- Mediapad T3 10 retailing at KES 20,999 that comes with an Umbrella
- MatePad T8 retailing at KES 16,499 that comes with an Umbrella
Watches
- Watch GT2 retailing at KES 24,999 that comes with an Umbrella
- Watch Fit Retailing at KES 11,999 that comes with an Umbrella
Buds
- Free Buds 3 retailing at Kshs 19, 999 that comes with an Umbrella
Country Head Jim Zhujie said,
“We would like to take this opportunity to celebrate our loyal customers who have walked with us on this journey. It is the Easter season, and we are starting with early celebrations by giving Huawei product offers. This is an opportunity for consumers to purchase some of the best devices in the market. This month-long offer is part of our strategy to tap into the huge demand for devices that are ‘value for money.”
Comments