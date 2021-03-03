Twitter’s Audio Feature Spaces Finally Rolls Out on Android

Twitter’s audio chat room, Spaces, is finally making its way to Android. The social media company announced this saying that Android users can now join and listen to Spaces from the Twitter app. Till now, Spaces had been only been limited to iOS users.

While the feature is still in beta mode, you will not need to have the Twitter beta app installed on your Android device to join a room. the feature will automatically show up at the top of your Twitter timeline and you’ll be able to easily join then from there.

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021

The expansion to Android comes just three weeks after Twitter began testing voice DMs in various markets like India, Brazil and Japan. Audio tweets were also been rolled out late last year for a limited number of users on iOS.

Despite having the feature, it is unfortunate that Android users won’t be able to host their own Spaces yet. However, Twitter says that the functionality will be added “soon” although the exact timeline hasn’t been specified.

This move could be seen as Twitter’s attempt to compete with Spaces’ main rival Clubhouse that is still iOS-only and does not allow users to join without an invite. Nevertheless, Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davidson recently revealed that the Android version of the app is the “top priority” that his team is currently working on.

Spaces was first introduced as a “new social experience” by Twitter back in December last year. The feature was initially limited to a “very small feedback group” of underrepresented voices.