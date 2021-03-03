Customer Sues Apple After iPhone X Allegedly Exploded in His Pocket

I never thought I’d be one to write this story based on the fact that iPhones are generally so well built. But here we are, in 2021 looking at a case where an iPhone X exploded in a user’s pocket.

iPhone X Explodes in Users Pocket

An Australian, Melbourne-based Scientist Robert De Rose, claims that an iPhone X allegedly exploded in his pocket in while sitting in his office in 2019.

He claims that he reported the issue to Apple but received no response. So he is now taking action and suing Apple over the incident.

“I heard a faint pop sound, followed by a fizz and then I felt intense pain on my right leg, so I immediately jumped up and realised it was my phone,” he told news site 7NEWS.

The exploded iPhone caused second-degree burns to De Rose’s thigh and burnt the pocket of his pants.

This is no the first time

According to Gadgets360, a 10-month-old iPhone X had allegedly exploded when a user was installing a software update. This was in the city of Federal Way, Washington in the US in November 2018.

Also, another case notes a three-week-old iPhone XS Max had reportedly caught fire in the rear pocket of a man from Ohio, US in December 2018.

Why does this happen?

In general, smartphones and other smart devices can catch fire due to their batteries. It’s best to avoid overcharging. Also avoid keeping your phones in the back pockets.

This mostly turns out to be the prime causes for burns and explosions.