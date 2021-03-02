Social MediaSoftware

Instagram Launches Live Rooms That Lets You Go Live As A Group

Image courtesy Instagram
Instagram launched Live Rooms, a new feature that lets you go live with up to three other people. This defies what we have all been used to before where users could only go with one other person.

The feature is meant to be quite handy for hanging out with friends while also interacting with audiences on whatever the live session is about. Live Rooms also grants creators more method of monetising their work.

Viewers can get to show appreciation for their hosts by buying badges during the live streams as well as other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers.

The feature could prove to be really popular and useful amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, considering how successful Instagram Live became.

How to use Instagram’s Live Rooms

Instagram started testing the feature in India and Indonesia in December, and is now rolling it out globally.

Setting up a Live Room is simple enough:

  • To start one, swipe left and pick the Live camera option.
  • Next, add a title and tap the Rooms icon to select your guests. You’ll see people who have requested to go live with you and can also search for guests to add.
  • When you start a Live Room, you’ll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests. You can add up to three guests all at once or one-by-one, which could be a good way to add a surprise visitor to the stream.
  • Going live with multiple guests can further expand your reach, as guests’ followers can also be notified when the stream begins.
So, which Live Rooms will you be joining?

