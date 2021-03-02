Doctor Performs Surgery While Attending A Zoom Court Session

"Are you available for trial?" "I'm in an operating room but "Yes I'm available for trial. Go right ahead".

The world is a crazy place and humanity always has a way to surprise you. This time it comes from those high up in the pecking order. Due to the pandemic, a lot of measures had to be taken to reduce close proximity to others including moving court cases to Zoom. Since then a lot of crazy things have happened but this latest one has to be the most controversial one.

Dr Scott Green, a California based plastic surgeon, showed up to his virtual traffic Court hearing — held over Zoom — to contest a traffic violation. He was wearing scrubs, gloves, a mask and a surgical cap. The attire prompted the judge to ask a few questions leading to one of the craziest Zoom court appearances ever.

Zoom Court + Surgery = Disaster

“Are you available for trial? It kind of looks like you’re in an operating room right now?” Asked the Superior court judge. To which Dr Green promptly replied

“I’m in an operating room and Yes I’m available for trial. Go right ahead.”

The following conversations resulted in the judge postponing the hearing to a later date as he was not ‘comfortable’ with the situation. At one point you could even see blood on his gloves.

He argued that he had another doctor with him who could perform the surgery but the judge was not having it.

“I do not feel comfortable for the welfare of a patient if you’re in the process of operating that I would put on a trial. It is important to keep people healthy and alive.”

The video has since gone viral and the doctor is now under review by the Medical Board of California. (This is because all court cases are public and are streamed live on YouTube.)

“The Medical Board of California expects physicians to follow the standard of care when treating their patients,” the Board said. ” We are aware of this incident and will be looking into it, as it does with all complaints it receives.”