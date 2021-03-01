Catch These Smartphone and Accessory Deals On Jumia Tech Week

Jumia tech week is back and as the name suggests, customers are bound to catch some interesting deals on various devices. This includes some of the recently launched smartphones, smartwatches and other accessories.

The list below includes some of the best deals that we think you should take advantage of. However, it is never wrong to go further into Jumia’s site to check out what other devices are on offer.

According to Jumia, some of these devices have been listed in partnership with their respective brands. But that does not mean that you just order any device without being extra careful.

Smartphones on Jumia Tech Week

Nokia C1- KES 6,499

– 5.45″ display, 480 x 960 pixels

– 1GB RAM, 16GB storage

– 5MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

– 2,500mAh

Infinix Smart 5- KES 9,998

6.6″ display, 720 x 1600 pixels

–MediaTek Helio A20

– 2GB RAM, 32GB storage

-13 MP + QVGA + QVGA rear cameras, 8MP front

– 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A02- KES 9,999

– 6.5″ display, 720 x 1600 pixels

–MediaTek Quad-core processor

– 2GB RAM, 32GB storage

-13MP+ 2MP rear camera, 5MP front

– 5,000mAh battery

OPPO A31- KES 12,999

– 6.5″ display, 720 x 1600 pixels

– MediaTek Helio P35

– 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

– 12MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

– 4,230mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A02s- KES 13,599

– 6.5″ display, 720 x 1600 pixels

–Snapdragon 450 processor

– 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

-13MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 5MP front

– 5,000mAh battery

Vivo Y20- KES 14,499

– 6.5″ display, 720 x 1600 pixels

–Snapdragon 460 processor

– 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

-13MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP front

– 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A12- KES 15,599

– 6.5″ display, 720 x 1600 pixels

– MediaTek Helio P35

– 4GB RAM, 128GB storage

– 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

– 5,000mAh battery

Other Gadgets and Accessories

Xiaomi wireless charging pad- KES 999

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5- KES 2,999

Xiaomi IP camera- KES 3,999

OPPO Watch- KES 15,999