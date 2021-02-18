Huawei Matebook X Pro Starts Selling in Kenya For 250K

Huawei is one of those few companies not really recognised for its expertise in the laptop market. But it is clear that the Chinese giant has been investing in its premium MateBook lineup for a number of years now with the latest models said to be impressive.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro that happens to be the high-end of the bunch has now made its way into the Kenyan market. As expected, the laptop is not cheap at all. However, the specs in this machine might very well try to justify the high price tag.

The laptop is clearly designed to compete with Apple’s MacBook Pro with its lightweight and ultraslim look. Standing at 14.6mm thin and 1kg heavy, it’s definite that the ultrabook is convenient for everyday carry.

Your content will be displayed on the computer’s 13-inch touch screen display with 3K resolution. The screen also features a light sensor that detects your surrounding and adjusts its brightness accordingly.

Under the chassis lies Intel’s 10th Gen Core i5 processor alongside 16GB DDR3 RAM. The solid-state drive is 1TB big which is more than enough for a user that just wants to use the laptop as a regular ultrabook.

According to Huawei, the laptop’s battery last up to 13 hours on video playback. However, it would be safe to assume that you have to cut a few things like the brightness in order for it to run that long.

1.3kg, 14.6mm in thickness

13.9-inch display, LTPS, 3000 x 2000 pixels, 450 nits

10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10510U Processor, 1.8 GHz 4 cores, Turbo up to 4.9 GHz

Nvidia GeForce MX250

16GB RAM

1TB MVMe PVle SSD

56Wh battery

USB-C, USB-A & 3.5mm headphone ports

There are lots of premium features including the fingerprint power button that might be explained better in an in-depth review. But from the specs list, you can see that the MateBook X Pro contends to be among the premium laptops.

For KES 250,000, the laptop is now retailing in various Huawei Experience Stores including those at Sarit Center, Village Market, TRM and Yaya Center.

The main question though would be whether you would take a Windows PC that costs that much.