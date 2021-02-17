TSC To Conduct Teachers’ Promotions and Transfers Online

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced its plans to start conducting promotions and transfers online. This is as the commission looks to move most if not all its services to its online platform.

This was revealed through a circular from TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia to but not limited to primary and secondary school heads. The executive notes that there will be no manual applications for recruitment and promotion of teachers effective March 1st.

“The exercise of activating the emails takes effect from Feb. 15 and will close on April 30. Upon the expiry of the registration window, all emails outside the e-platform shall not be acted upon,” the statement reads.

All teachers employed by the TSC will be targeted on the platform alongside those pursuing internship programmes. Teachers who seek transfers will have to file their applications on the site as opposed to the manual application process.

New teacher registration and applications for promotions will be the other services to be fully made available online. The development comes quite conveniently as the commission had just finalised digitising teachers’ documents.

Additionally, the TSC has also introduced an e-platform for official emails, virtual meetings and remote learning. Of course, this can be seen as an effort to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic that still wreaks havoc across the country.

The statement from the commission also directs all school heads and teachers including those on internship to activate their email accounts on the platform. They will then have to use those assigned emails for all communications to the commission.