Huawei Plans To Rival PS5 With Its New Gaming Console

Chinese tech giant Huawei is reportedly planning to have its own gaming division with this new ambitious move of launching a new gaming system to rival the current leaders of that industry.

This was reported by outlets from China that claim the console (tentatively dubbed “MateStation”) could be released later this year in Mainland China. This could be alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X that are yet to launch for sale in that country.

Details around the design and specifications of Huawei’s gaming console have not been revealed. However, the company is expected to make use of its own processor chips to power at least some parts of the MateStation.

Huawei isn’t particularly known for its prowess in the gaming industry although the firm has been getting in with its gaming-capable smartphones. Last year saw it launch its GameCenter gaming hub which runs on top of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for Android.

So it’s undeniable that this will be a huge move and some may even say too ambitious. Nevertheless, you can see that the firm will be playing it safe by launching the console in its home country first.

Additionally, Huawei is also said to be working on an official gaming laptop line up. According to GizChina, this would be Huawei’s debut gaming-skewed range since the launch of its first notebook, the MateBook X in 2017.

Unlike the traditional MateBook, it is also expected that the manufacturer will load this laptop with its own HiSilicon chips. It is unclear though how the chip will fare in terms of power in comparison to the current Intel and AMD Ryzen, Apple M1 chips.