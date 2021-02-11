Xiaomi Announce Redmi 9T: A Budget Smartphone With A Massive Battery

It’s valentines and many of us are looking for the perfect gift for their partners. Well, some companies are trying to make sure you buy their products. More so Xiaomi by announcing their launch of the Redmi 9T right before the season of love. It is their latest budget smartphone and has a few perks to try and turn your wallet towards them.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T: Budget Specifications

Cameras

48MP AI-equipped quad rear-camera

The device’s 2MP macro lens captures every minor detail, while its 120°

Battery

A massive 6,000mAh battery and MIUI ultra battery saving mode.

Its 18W fast charging capabilities allow for a speedy charge up so users can spend less time charging and more time creating.

Processors

Packing a Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 662 Mobile Platform, Redmi 9T seeks to deliver a unique mobile experience. Focussing on higher performance, less heat production and lower power consumption.

Screen

The device sports a 6.53” Dot Drop display that offers an exceptional FHD+ visual experience. Bright, crisp colours burst out from a nearly bezel-less screen to enable a truly immersive video and gaming experience.

Redmi 9T is now available in all Xiaomi partner stores countrywide with a starting price of

KES 18599/- for the 4+128GB

KES 17399/- for the 4+64GB

Is this a phone you would consider getting?