Valentine is comin'... You Know the rest

Valentines Day is upon us and one too many people are still out there looking for the perfect gift for their partners. Never fear, it’s not too late, especially if you have a techie partner. Finding someone who appreciates tech, well as much as we do, can be hard but they are definitely keepers. So be it your first Valentine or 10th, let’s just lock-in that relationship with this guide on perfect gifts for them.

Perfect Valentines Gift Guide 2021 Edition

We know it’s always hard looking for the right gift to ‘symbolize your love’ but when you have a techie partner, it’s a whole different situation. The gifts are there but the partners can be very specific or the gift might be too expensive. Well, in this list we have a few budgets to settle into and a couple of tech gifts worth giving consideration.

We set out a pretty reasonable tech budget list of items**. Starting with a budget of up to KES 5000, moving through to up to KES 15,000 and one for those going all out at KES 30,000.

5K Budget Gifts: The Things We Don’t We Need But Can’t Live Without

Charging Cables – KES 1500

If there’s something we all need, it’s charging cables. Especially for Apple and Type-C phone users. These chargers are always hard to come by and kinda expensive. So why not go the essentials way and get them a good long-lasting cable.

Just imagine that every time they charge their phone, they’ll be thinking of you. That’s every day. We believe these cables from Anker both look good and last long enough to make a great gift.

Powerbanks – KES 2000

The next essential has to be power banks. How many times have you wished you had a power bank just for an extra 30% charge to get you home? Well, this is your sign to get one for them and maybe even yourself. These ones from Miniso are pretty decent ranging from 10,000 – 20,000 maH.

WiFi Repeater – KES 1800

Here’s one other thing that everyone needs. I used to turn my head on one side of my pillow and suddenly I lose my WiFi connection. So getting this repeater was a serious step I needed to take and I am so happy about it.

Fast Car Charger KES 2200

I am definitely getting myself this one. This looks to save me the trouble of worrying about charge on long trips. 37 watts of quick charge is pretty much the same as my charger at home. Meaning my phone will handle it well and my vlogs can be restarted.

Wireless Mouse: KES 4200

If you work on your computer or laptop a lot, you know how important these are. It’s crazy that you can put a price on such a necessity but it’s there. If your partner doesn’t already have one or you feel like they need an upgrade, this is a definite plus.

15K Budget Gifts: Here’s Where The Fun Begins

Controllers: KES 5-10,000

For all gamers out there, we all know there are very few things that compare to a new controller, much less a custom one. Well, you can get this for your partner and see this very rare reaction when they open and use it for the first time. Fortunately for you, this is definitely worth 1000+ points in their book.

FireStick: KES 6500

While we’re on that entertainment bracket, why not get them a firestick. Curate your date nights now to include movies and series you both love. It’s the perfect gift both of you can make great use of.

Soundbar: KES 10,000

You’ve probably heard about these before and are not sure whether or not to get one. Well, they are worth the bargain. It may not be for your living room, but it’s a great bedroom Soundsystem substitute. It’s small size and good sound quality makes it a must-have for anyone who enjoys music.

Wireless Earbuds: KES 8,000

Wireless is the way to go and there’s no better to start than with these earbuds from Oppo. Here you get your moneys worth when it comes to design and sound quality. Watch our video and see what we think of them.

If not, you can check out the realme buds that are also a pretty great deal.

Smartwatch: KES 14,000

It would not be complete if we didn’t add a watch to this list. here’s where the Huawei Fit comes in. It’s a great watch that comes with all the perks of 2021 tech and still looks great paired with any outfit. Check out our full review here.

Headphones: KES 8,000

These headphones got us appreciating how much better budget tech is getting. For that price, they do feel and sound premium. You should probably get someone a pair.

30K Budget: Heavy Spenders and ‘Mistake Makers’

Here’s where we look at those willing to splurge and spoil their partner’s ama wale wamekosea kidogo and need some redemption.

Robot Vacuum: KES 29,000

A clean house is always a great place to be in or visit. However, it might be hard to keep cleaning up with busy schedules. So why not get them a vacuum. This frees the up to spend more time with you and keeps the house clean too. Win-Win.

Monitor: KES 32000

Another cool gift is this monitor. Anyone who edits or uses their computers for design work knows how important a good monitor is. This piece checks all the boxes and might just be the one you are looking for.

The choice is yours. There are also a bunch of phones we have reviewed here on Gadgets Africa that you can check out here if that’s the kinda gift you are looking for.

A word for the wiser, make sure to wrap the gift and add a note. It is a small gesture but goes a long way into building the relationship and expectations. Be sure to comment on what else you might be getting.

**This budget should not limit you. Should you wish to go higher, be my guest