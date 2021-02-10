Twitter Kicks Off Wider Testing of Spaces As It Looks To Rival Clubhouse

Twitter has begun wider testing of Spaces, its Clubhouse-styled feature that brings audio chat rooms to users. The feature was first announced last year in November and was initially rolled out for limited beta testing the following month.

This wider testing of the feature would go ahead to indicate Twitter’s plans of having this integrated into the app as soon as possible. Of course, it can also be seen as an effort to compete with Clubhouse that has been growing in popularity.

Clubhouse is available for access only for the people who have its invites. On the other hand, Twitter’s Spaces has just been expanded to 3,000 more people in addition to the initial 1,000 testers.

This new feature from Twitter will also be entering a space that seems to be untapped but is certainly growing thanks to the recently launched Stereo. This app also features audio chat rooms but has proven to be quite different by bringing in the concept of live podcasts/ chat rooms.

Influencers or creators get to set up a live chat room and have their listeners send short audio clips of questions or topics they would want to be answered or discussed.

This space of chat room apps still feels untapped but is one that could definitely shoot to the sky once other big companies start coming in.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what Twitter Spaces brings to the table. But what gives Spaces so much potential is the fact that it will already have exposure to billions of Twitter users rather than being a standalone app.