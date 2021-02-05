Killing Eve, M-PESA and Football Top Kenya’s Charts in January

Kenyans are known to be searching for the weirdest things on the internet. However, this year has started off on a pretty good note. Apart from the odd, search here and there (Killing Eve), it’s been a pretty good month all round. Below are the trends for January on Google in 2021.

January Top Searches and Trends on Google in Kenya

Top Trending Searches

Uganda Elections FA Cup Mpesa Charges 2021 KWS Shortlisted Candidates Killing Eve Georgia Election Results EPL Table 2021 Trump Impeachment Minister of Water Affairs in Sudan KDF Recruitment 2021 Dates

Trending Personalities Searches

Mighty Salim Larry King Jack Ma Museveni Lawrence Warunge Thomas Tuchel Lori Harvey Simeon Nyachae Amanda Gorman Lady Gaga

This is one of the few months that there have been very few searches based on football. Despite the countless games, Kenyans have been focused on elections in Uganda and America.

Mpesa Charges 2021 emerged as the third trending Search query. Kenyans looked for the updated figures after Safaricom announced changes to MPESA charges after a waiver on mobile money transaction fees under KES 1,000 lapsed.

The fourth trending query was KWS Shortlisted Candidates. Kenyans searched to find out if they were among the 90,057 candidates shortlisted for the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Community Scout positions.

The scouts will assist in wildlife conservation efforts as part of the National Government post-COVID-19 economic stimulus program announced by the President on 23 May 2020.

The British spy thriller television series, Killing Eve, closed the top 5 trending searches by Kenyans in January. This is after Lawrence Warunge, a university student allegedly killed 5 family members in Kiambu stated that he was inspired by the series.