Huawei Y7a Launches for Pre-order in Kenya With Free Bluetooth Headset

Huawei Y7a is now available for pre-order in Huawei stores across the country. For every pre-order purchase made, consumers will get a free Bluetooth headset worth KES 2,499 and 15GB of cloud storage meant to last for a year.

The smartphone features an IPS LCD 6.67-inch display with FHD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and 20:9 aspect ratio. This is powered by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 710A processor that works with 4GB of memory. Your files will also be accommodated in the phone’s 128GB of storage space.

The rear camera setup consists of a 48MP wide lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The display packs a centrally placed 8MP hole-punch camera.

All this is charged up by a 5000mAh that is quite ideal as for anyone that doesn’t want to charge the phone frequently. The Huawei Y7a runs on Android 10 although it does not feature any Google services.

Speaking of the pre-order, Huawei Mobile Kenya’s country head, Jim zhujie said, “The Y-series continues to win buyers and has developed an excellent reputation, selling well in Kenya. The all-new Huawei Y7a has inherited these values and with a range of great-value options all contained within stylish exterior designs will meet all the entertainment, social and digital lifestyle needs of the new generation.”

The smartphone launch comes shortly after reports of the company’s falling back in terms of worldwide profit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The other factor to blame was also the lack of Google services that still seems to bite Huawei in the neck to this day.