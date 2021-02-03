Chinese smartphone brand Vivo announced the launch of its new entrant in the Y-series, the Vivo Y20s in Kenya.

The launch of this new device comes as part of an effort by the company to continue growing its portfolio in the Kenyan market. The budget device is set to retail in stores across the country for KES 20,999. For this price tag, owners of the device are set to have a pretty decent set of specs come their way.

The Vivo Y20s features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HD (1600 x 720) resolution. This is powered up by the phone’s 5000mAh battery that is meant to last a while and supports 18W charging. Luckily, juicing up the device is done via a USB-C port.

The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the side so you can easily access it for instant unlocking. Under the chassis lies a Snapdragon 460 processor alongside 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Your photography needs will be catered for by the AI triple camera setup that consists of a 13MP wide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Of course, the camera software features an array of modes including Face Beauty, Portrait Light Effects and Filters to capture sharper images. The selfie camera comes with an 8MP.

Speaking during the device’s launch Vivo Kenya’s Communications Manager, James Irungu said, “Vivo’s success in the global market can be attributed to its persistent efforts to understand and tap into specific consumer behaviours. In line with its ambitions to continue its growth trajectory, Vivo works relentlessly to develop stylish and dynamic products that cater to diverse consumer segments around the world. This is a reason we have the Y20s in Kenya,’’

The device is also in two variant colours, Obsidian Black and Purist Blue.