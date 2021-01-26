Safaricom has today announced the launch of an M-PESA Bill Manager. This is set to be a platform where they can present and receive pending payments from customers, and issue electronic receipts. For M-PESA customers, the service offers a single point where you can view all your bills, receive reminders and automate payment of bills.

M-PESA Bill Manager

Schools

People with repeat payments like schools, landlords and other businesses are the target audience for this. For schools, the Bill Manager platform will enable management to customise the different type of fees such as tuition, lunch, transport, school trips among others. It will also send fee reminders to parents and guardians.

Landlords and Utility Providers

Landlords and property agents can send rent payment reminders and reconcile any received payments. For water and internet providers, the service will enable them to automatically bill their customers who will have a way to easily view and manage pending bills.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom had this to say;

“M-PESA Bill Manager empowers thousands of Kenyan businesses, especially schools and landlords, to digitise their businesses. The service will equally empower millions of M-PESA PayBill customers with better record-keeping. It will do this by providing digital receipts for each payment at no extra cost.”

You can even reconcile all payments through M-PESA instantly on the platform. The platform also provides an option to manually add payments. Customers using the service will instantly receive an SMS reminder when there is a new bill or when the bill is due.

How To Get It

The platform is free to all businesses with a Lipa Na M-PESA Pay Bill. You can log in at https://billmanager.m-pesaforbusiness.co.ke/. You will also receive SMS bill requests and invoices at no cost to the business.

All M-PESA customers can manage their bills through the Bill Manager option under Lipa Na M-PESA on *334#. Besides automatically receiving invoices and receipts, customers can equally query pending bills at any time.

Now you hopefully will not have to queue to physically make payments and having to present paper working detailing the payment.