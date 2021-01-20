Jack Ma is Back
BREAKING: Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who had not been seen in public in nearly 3 months, appears on video, saying: "We’ll meet again after the epidemic is over" pic.twitter.com/aFQyDWB7wQ
— BNO News (@BNONews) January 20, 2021
In as much as the video pretty much looks like solid evidence that Jack Ma is back, most people are sceptical. Some say that he is being held hostage and has no control over what he is doing.
Others are pretty sure that he has been assassinated and the video is edited or its a robot talking.
Some ppl are 100% sure Ma was assassinated, that's a robot
— Jordan Docery (@johndoe514) January 20, 2021
It’s pretty sketchy the more you think about it. He spoke from a room with grey walls, a large painting and floral arrangements. It was not clear where the room is. What do you think?
I am not a hostage,that's why we won't meet for along time.
— Z (@MaximusOrilios) January 20, 2021
Side Note: Alibaba jumps 7% after Jack Ma appeared in the 50-second video clip.
