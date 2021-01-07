Government Agency Goes After Tenants’ Private Phone and Email Details

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) has proposed a law that requires landlords to keep a registry of tenants. This registry is set to enhance country security but looks like it will be a problem when it comes to privacy concerns.

NIS Proposed Law: Landlords Tracking Tenants

Kenya is grappling with a rise in crimes committed through mobile phones and communication gadgets. Drug trafficking is one of those immediate problems. The issues facing insecurity have since been blamed on weak laws.

Thus the government and the NIS are working to fight these issues. The tenants’ registry will contain personal details such as:

names

postal addresses

phone numbers

e-mails

employment status

home country

Landlords will also be expected to conduct background checks on their tenants to allow easy tracking. All this information will be made available to the government.

If a tenant fails to provide this information, they may face a fine of KES 1 million or two years in jail.

Why the Move?

Well, it has been fronted as “a weapon against drug lords”. Essentially, it will provide the NIS and the police with background details of Kenyans that lease home and office space.

More incentive for the tenants to make this move is the new laws on drug control. You may