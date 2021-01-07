It’s 2021 and it feels like there’s already an app for everything. Especially with the unfortunate pandemic trotting on the streets of the world, we have been forced to embrace the world of apps. From working at home to getting groceries sent to your doorstep. Speaking of working from home, have you ever thought of an app for your billable hours? CallPesa is one such app and it is rather interesting.

CallPesa: Billable Hours Tracking App

The app is reasonably dubbed CallPesa. It is an android application that allows anyone to designate a contact or a caller as a client. For the core function to work, the app needs to be set as the phone’s default call handler once installed.

How It Works

It essentially lets you advise your clients on call while billing the same as you go along.

It automatically tracks all calls between you and that contact and records them as billable time expended. The data is then populated in an invoice. This can then be exported whenever you need it by email to either yourself or to any practice management system for aggregated billing.

In short, CallPesa helps professionals fully maximize their days while maintaining a semblance of balance in their lives. It’s built for

Consultants

Lawyers

Doctors

Freelancers

It is generally any person who offers consulting or advisory over the phone and needs a better way to track his/her time. You can download it from play store here and take it for a test drive here.

We took the time to test it and ask one of our lawyer friends to use it and here’s what we think:

Likes:

The app works. Simple as it may sound, many apps on the play store tend to disappoint just by the fact that they do not work. It allows you to automatic bill calls based on a self-defined hourly rate including at what point to start billing.

It also allows for multicurrency billing and gives automated invoices vis SMS or E-mail. I also enjoyed the fact that it colour codes call logs to help you prioritize events.

Finally, it also lets you schedule calls so that you rarely miss out on speaking to a client.

However,

Some of you would be deterred by the fact that it is not an entirely free service. They do offer a 7-day full feature trial version but to continue after this you have to pay for a certain package specific to your needs.

The starter pack costs about KES 1500 per month and the professional pack costs KES 2000 a month. Nevertheless, in comparison to the money the app might help you make, it seems worth the sacrifice.

According to us, the app is not for everyone. You may not use it now but someone in any of the fields mentioned above may find it very useful. The app is very specific to who can use it and that in itself gives it an edge over the rest.

I’d like to see more apps like this targeting specific professions giving users a chance to have their cake and eat it too.