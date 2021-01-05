Spotify Announces Plans To Officially Launch in Kenya

A lot of people have been complaining about how streaming and other forms of music distribution are underdeveloped in Africa. Well, it looks like Universal Music Group Inc. is has heard you and it’s expanding its presence in Africa. According to the company’s newly appointed regional chief executive officer, Sipho Dlamini their plan is to build up operations in countries including Kenya and hopefully implementing Spotify in 2021.

“We are thinking long term and looking to build lasting infrastructure in order to support African talent for years to come. “We want to expand the possibilities for that talent to reach new audiences around the world. Also, we want to attract more African artists to the label. This means investing in recording facilities and live music to bring them to a wider audience.”

Spotify Launching in Kenya

Currently, when you open Spotify in Kenya, you’ll be hit by the “Spotify is currently not available in your country” notice. You can set up an account but you will have to use a VPN to access the services.

However, with this new development from Universal, there’s a high chance Spotify will be launching in Kenya soon too. As we speak, the most popular music distribution platforms would be Apple Music and YouTube. This new advancement means a new experience for many Kenyans.

As we get more information we will update you on how the whole story unfolds.