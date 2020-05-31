Apple Music Drops Subscription Prices in Kenya

Another day in the life of the Coronavirus pandemic sees another product reduces prices seemingly for the benefit of others. Apple Music has reduced its prices by almost half of the original price and increased its trial period by double the initial period.

Here are the Revisions for New Apple Music Prices:

Apple Music is a subscription-based music streaming service, like Spotify. It offers access to over 50 million songs. It’s packed with features, including offline listening, and combines all your music in one place. Initially, as an individual, you would pay about KES 1,066 but that all changes today.

According to Apple, the prices per month will now reflect as follows:

Individuals will now pay KES 319.17 Family package, with up to six members, will cost KES 532.66 University Students in Kenya will now pay KES 159.05

Initially, Apple would charge almost double these prices and gave a three month free trial period on a refundable fee of about KES 100 if you did not like the process. Now, they have reduced the prices and now give you six months free as a trial period. Wait on enough and you could have Apple Music free for the rest of the year.

This is definitely a start in the right direction seeing as Apple is world known for their ‘expensive’ products. We hope this will pour down to the rest of their hardware too. We are not too sure about the rest of the world but it looks to be affecting Kenya for now. I would like all Apple device owners to get free Apple music, period… Just a thought.