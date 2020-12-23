Airtel Offers Subscribers Freebies To Celebrate The Holiday Season

At least someone is getting a bonus...

From today, Airtel customers are set to enjoy their holidays with extra airtime. Following the announcement from the Telco, you will be getting 25% extra airtime for all your purchases.

Airtel Extra Airtime

How to get it

All pre-paid customers can enjoy the bonus airtime for their purchases via airtel money. This is either through

USSD code *222# My Airtel app. Also, you can buy airtime for other recipients via airtel money and receive 5% bonus airtime.

The 25% extra airtime for self-top up will be valid for 24hours. You can use it to make calls and send texts. There is no limit to the number of times customers can get the extra airtime as long as you make the purchase within the 24hours.

how to check

Customers buying airtime for themselves and purchasing for other numbers will dial *131*1#. In a statement, Airtel Kenya, Managing Director, Prasanta Das Sarma said,

“We know the festive season is a time that many of us communicate frequently with our family and friends. With this, we are happy to offer our customers bonus airtime every time they buy the same using Airtel Money. Now more customers can take advantage of this offer as we are expanding our network coverage across the country.”

Their aim is to ensure that Kenyans across the country have access to airtel money services. Additionally, they should be able to make seamless transactions via their mobile phones.