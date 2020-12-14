YouTube, Gmail and Other Google Services are Down World Wide

Well well, this might be it...

Yes, as if 2020 couldn’t be any worse, it looks like YouTube, Gmail and Google Search are all down all over the world. The worlds leading video hosting platform looks to be taking a stroll down the 2020 lane with the platform going down.

is youtube down for anyone else? or do i need to sue verizon pic.twitter.com/8TADRX7cp3 — 🎄blue hour was written about me.🎄 (@LONELYHCURS) December 14, 2020

YouTube is Down

Everyone on their way to twitter to find out if youtube is down or not 🤣🤣🤣#youtubedown pic.twitter.com/4ZaRSh2aBx — 3rdPartyGaming (@3rdPartyGaming2) December 14, 2020

We noticed the sudden stop of all YouTube services at around 1450hrs Nairobi time. Trying to log in to the site, this is all we see.

A lot of us depend on YouTube for entertainment and the platform being down is causing a lot of chaos on the internet. Going further down the line, it looks like Gmail, Google Drive, Meet and Search are all down.

Currently, the status page for its services is reporting that none are experiencing issues. However, reports are mounting on Twitter as users can’t access its basic services. Google.com itself appears to still be working, though.

What Happens Next?

This is the question on almost everyone’s mind. Will Google fix the issue? Is it a hacker? Hakuna stima Silicon Valley? What happens to the content of the creators? Is this the final stage of Jumanji 2020?

Google

We're aware of an ongoing issue with multiple products and our teams are investigating. Updates are being posted on the status dashboard: https://t.co/Y3OJ3Lg1ML — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) December 14, 2020

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 12:12 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem”

More information as it comes to us