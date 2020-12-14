News

YouTube, Gmail and Other Google Services are Down World Wide

Well well, this might be it...
YouTube Down
Yes, as if 2020 couldn’t be any worse, it looks like YouTube, Gmail and Google Search are all down all over the world. The worlds leading video hosting platform looks to be taking a stroll down the 2020 lane with the platform going down.

YouTube is Down

We noticed the sudden stop of all YouTube services at around 1450hrs Nairobi time. Trying to log in to the site, this is all we see.

YouTube Down

A lot of us depend on YouTube for entertainment and the platform being down is causing a lot of chaos on the internet. Going further down the line, it looks like Gmail, Google Drive, Meet and Search are all down.

Currently, the status page for its services is reporting that none are experiencing issues. However, reports are mounting on Twitter as users can’t access its basic services. Google.com itself appears to still be working, though.

Follow the Twitter thread here

What Happens Next?

This is the question on almost everyone’s mind. Will Google fix the issue? Is it a hacker? Hakuna stima Silicon Valley? What happens to the content of the creators? Is this the final stage of Jumanji 2020?

Google

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 12:12 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem”

More information as it comes to us

