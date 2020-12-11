MasterCard and Visa Block Payments on PornHub

Everyday, there’s something new that’s going to happen and that’s a guarantee. Sometimes, they just tend to catch you off guard. Like this for instance. MasterCard and Visa terminate the use of their cards on PornHub.

Visa and MasterCard Take a Stand Against PornHub

The news was initially reported by Kristoff, a NY times columnist and author.

.@Mastercard has just advised me that it has confirmed the presence of illegal material on Pornhub, so it is immediately ending Mastercard use on Pornhub. It will also address the issue on other websites. This wouldn't have happened without survivors bravely speaking up. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) December 10, 2020

Why, you ask? Well, MasterCard’s official statement reads as follows:

“Today, the use of our cards at Pornhub is being terminated. Our investigation over the past several days confirms violations of our standards prohibiting unlawful content. We continue to investigate potential illegal content on other websites.”

Here’s what Happened

A few weeks ago, a 15-year-old girl went missing in Florida. Unfortunately, her mother found her on Pornhub, in 58 sex videos.

Sexual assaults on a 14-year-old California girl were posted on Pornhub and were reported to the authorities and not by the company but by a classmate.

In each case, offenders were arrested for the assaults, but Pornhub escaped responsibility for sharing the videos and profiting from them.

Following that, Visa and MasterCard have stopped allowing their cards to be used for payments on the site.

This means that from now, you currently can’t subscribe to Pornhub Premium, renew your membership, or pay up for exclusive content with said services.

This will undoubtedly hurt Pornhub‘s finances; what remains to be seen is whether it will also force the site to take strict action to strongly police the content it hosts. The site claims to receive more than 36 billion visits a year.