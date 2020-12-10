Mobile app analytics fim, Annie has released its annual report on mobile trends for the year. This is year is quite different and interesting all the same. Why you ask? Well, because of how the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns affected our lives. Well, lets take a look at the most downloaded apps.

Most Downloaded Apps in 2020

When it comes to the top app downloaded worldwide in 2020, there’s a new king in town. You probably already know it. It’s TikTok. It takes the cup by jumping three spaces and overtaking Facebook. The analysis shows a combination of both iOS and Android downloads.

Another stunner is Zoom as it climbs 219 places to become 4th most downloaded app worldwide. Following closely is another video conferencing app, Google Meet.

Finally, in as much as Facebook Inc. takes a hit, 4 of its apps makes the top 10.

Facebook

Whatsapp

Instagram

Facebook Messeger

Aside from that, the report also highlights other notable changes and shifts that occurred in 2020, including: