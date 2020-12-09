Here’s Everything To Expect From Windows 10 Latest Update

Windows 10 latest October update has been gradually rolling out in various countries around the world and it seems like users in Kenya have just started getting it this week.

Like most updates that roll out at a similar time, this one (dubbed Windows 10 version 20H2) is focused on refinements instead of major new features. It will, however, include the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser alongside an update to the Start Menu, taskbar and notifications bar.

Major refreshes to this system usually come every six months, with the most recent before this being the May 2020 update. If you have already installed that update, the October version should only take a few minutes to download.

How To Download the Windows 10 October 2020 Update

The update is currently available for select devices running Windows 10, version 1903 or later who want to install the new release.

You can simply check if it’s available for your device by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, and clicking Check for Updates. If available, you will see Feature update to Windows 10, version 20H2. Click Download and install.

When the update is downloaded and ready to install, you’ll receive a notification from Microsoft so that you can choose the right time to finish the installation and restart your computer. Luckily, the process will only take a short time if you had been running the May 2020 update.

New Features To Expect

The Windows 10 October 2020 Update only includes slight tweaks to the UI that would be noticed by those with an eye for detail. So, here are some of the changes to expect: