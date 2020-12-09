Here’s How To Set Up Fingerprint Authentication on Your MySafaricom App

In a recent update, Safaricom has updated the mySafaricom App today to include a new and interesting security feature. Fingerprint recognition.
mySafaricom App Gets a Fingerprint Update
To get this feature:
- Head over to the PlayStore and update the App
- You will get a page asking you to enable the feature
- Click enable twice
- Place your finger on the sensor
- Click OK and You’re done
- NB: Anyone who has a fingerprint registered on the phone will be able to use it
Now any time you open the app, you will have to use your fingerprint to continue using the app.
Aside from the fingerprint recognition feature, here are some other features you might not know of:
- Get free 500 MBs for first-time mySafaricom app users.
- You can log in to the app via a Wi-Fi connection. However, you need to have an Android device that runs Android 9 Pie or under.
- Share M-PESA messages without showing your balance to the recipient of a payment. I really like this feature.
- Scan a scratch card instead of dialling the numbers directly to top up. No need to tire your nails or your fingers.
- Manage your bills
- Check your post-pay balances.
- Redeem Bonga Points from within the app
