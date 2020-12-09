Here’s How To Set Up Fingerprint Authentication on Your MySafaricom App

In a recent update, Safaricom has updated the mySafaricom App today to include a new and interesting security feature. Fingerprint recognition.

mySafaricom App Gets a Fingerprint Update

To get this feature:

Head over to the PlayStore and update the App You will get a page asking you to enable the feature Click enable twice Place your finger on the sensor Click OK and You’re done NB: Anyone who has a fingerprint registered on the phone will be able to use it

Now any time you open the app, you will have to use your fingerprint to continue using the app.

Aside from the fingerprint recognition feature, here are some other features you might not know of: