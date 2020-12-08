6 Laptop Accessories Under 5K That You Should Get

Using your laptop is becoming more of a necessity in these days of 2020 and it’s about time you spruce it up a bit. If you’re on a budget, here are 6 laptop accessories you can get now for under KES 5,000.

Laptop Accessories Under 5K

A Laptop Stand

If you want to get some work done on the couch or in bed, this lap desk helps reduce burns and discomfort. It’s a pretty easy setup and works on almost any surface. It also helps keep the screen at eye level which is good for your health.

Cost: KES 4,000

Webcam

It’s 2020 and I never thought I’d ever say this but … You need a webcam! Especially when having ‘professional meetings’ you deserve to look good. Presentability is the first step to nailing that interview or proposal. So why not get yourself an HD Webcam and be ahead of your time.

Cost: KES 3,700

Mouse

A great laptop needs a complimentary mouse and Logitec are doing a good job manufacturing them. Having a wireless mouse makes your set up that much cleaner and gives more working space since you are not tied down anymore.

Cost: KES 1300

External Hard Drive

If you use your laptop for school or work, there’s a lot of extra files you want to keep on the side. That’s when you need the drive. Having too many files can slow down your laptop. Keep your it working in its prime form with extra space from the hard drive.

Cost: KES 4500, 500GB

Card reader

There’s a lot of laptops out there that have taken out the disk changer and that’s quickly being followed by the memory card readers. As a photographer, designer, content creator, student etc, this is a handy tool to have so that you never have to worry about transferring data.

Cost: KES 555

Keyboard protector

These are waterproof and dustproof silicon covers that protect your laptop keyboard against spills, dust, and other contaminants. They are also removable and washable, making them the perfect companion for when you plan to finish your work and grab a bite to eat at the same time.

Cost: KES 1,000