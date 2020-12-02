Take A Look at the First KES 30K LG Reusable Electronic Mask

It’s something most of us have thought about and imagined but we really didn’t think it was possible. However, in the year of the impossible, this is the least shocking. The Kenya Medical Association and LG are partnering to introduce a Puricare Reusable Electronic mask into the country.

Features of the Electronic Mask

Inbuilt battery and charging port

Battery charges for 2hrs, and useable for 8hrs on a full

Reusable

126 grammes

Goes off every 30 seconds when not in use

Comes with a case that cleans it as well

Purification Valve

Face Guard

Respiratory Sensor: Monitors the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath.

2 electric fans with three modes to enable ease of breathing”

Cost: About 31,000

“LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier resolves the dilemma of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposal masks being in short supply. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier employs two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in the company’s home air purifier products,” a statement from the company reads.

How it works

The PuriCare has a valve that lets in air through a filter. This then removes bacteria, pollen and viruses from the air. The company states that the masks make the air 99% cleaner from pathogens that cause respiratory issues.

For now, frontline health workers are the only ones with the masks. The South Korean government donated 300 masks to them. The masks are currently being sold in Asia and the Middle East for KES 31,000 and LG is planning to make them available in Kenya early next year.

Would you buy this mask?