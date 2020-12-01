WhatsApp Users Can Now have Different Wallpapers For Every Chat

WhatsApp has announced a few new interface changes that have started rolling out to the app today. The update includes a new wallpaper feature that will let users assign different background images to individuals chats.

If you’re one that chats with many people with the same name, chances are that this feature might come in handy. Now you can differentiate these conversations visually by using a custom wallpaper. Other than just aesthetic preferences, you will likely stop sending messages to the wrong people.

Other updates include the ability to change the colour of the default doodle wallpaper. The app will also have a collection of new wallpapers with images from around the world that are categorised into “bright” and “dark’ albums.

Additionally, WhatsApp will now let you find stickers using text or emoji. This will include the newly updates 2020-inspired “Together at Home” pack that has various animations as well.

The Facebook-owned messaging app has been making several updates over the last few months in a bid to freshen up the user experience as well as diversify its functionality. This includes the company’s efforts to make the app more of an e-commerce platform alongside its sister apps, Facebook and Instagram.

Other alterations include the disappearing messages feature that makes one’s messages from chats if they do not open the app for seven days. To enable that, all one has to do is: