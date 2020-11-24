Twitter Will Make It Harder For Users To Like Misleading Tweets

Earlier this year, Twitter introduced a new feature that enabled flagging tweets that contain misleading or potentially harmful information. The move came amid the COVID-19 pandemic that had seen lots of people spread false information across social networks.

The update was also an effort to curb misinformation ahead of the U.S. 2020 election. And as well all know, this didn’t sit well with the incumbent President Donal Trump who had several of his tweets flagged for having false information.

Now, Twitter plans to show a similar warning when users try to like a labelled tweet.

According to the company, adding prompts when retweeting flagged tweets was effective as it decreased quote tweets of misleading information by an impressive 29%. Twitter now hopes that showing a warning before users like similar tweets will help in further reducing the spread of misinformation on the platform.

The pop-up warning message will have a “Find out more” button whenever you try to tap on the like button on a post that has been flagged.

Around 300,000 tweets were labelled as potentially misleading between October 27th and November 11th. Out of the 300,000 labelled tweets, 456 were blocked from being liked or retweeted by users.

There is clearly still a lot to be done on the platform when it comes to curbing misinformation across the world. This could be crucial especially now at a time when news of a vaccine for the coronavirus is slowly spreading. There is no doubt that many people will come out with their own version of information about this development as it continues to make headlines in the coming months.

The new feature will reportedly begin to roll out globally on the web and iOS platforms this week. It will also be available on Android devices in the coming weeks.