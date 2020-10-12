In recent months, Twitter has been labelling and flagging several of Trump’s tweets for violating its policies. The latest strike from the U.S. President also falls in the same bracket. Twitter disabled some sharing options on a tweet from President Trump on Sunday for violating its rules against spreading coronavirus misinformation.

In the tweet, the president said he had:

“A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune) and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!”

Twitter, Trump and the Coronavirus

Last month, Twitter updated its policies stating that it would label or remove tweets with false information about election rigging and results. In addition to that, they also added that they were taking a “zero-tolerance approach” to coronavirus misinformation.

With that in mind, the president’s note that he’s now “immune” is likely what got the tweet flagged the tweet. This is because there have been documented cases of coronavirus patients becoming reinfected.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Note

The CDC website notes that;

“A person who has had and recovered from COVID-19 may have low levels of virus in their bodies for up to 3 months after diagnosis. The science “does not imply a person is immune to reinfection” from the virus.

Even with the label, the tweet is still available for those who click through the warning. This is because Twitter keeps tweets from elected officials visible for the public interest.

However, attempts to share the tweet bring up an alert that reads “We try to prevent a Tweet like this that otherwise breaks the Twitter Rules from reaching more people.” The labelled tweet is still able to be quote-tweeted.