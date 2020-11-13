Instagram has begun rolling out a new update meant to bring in some new alterations to the app’s interface. The updated version now has Reels as well as Instagram’s Shop features right on the homepage.

The Facebook-owned company announced that the Reels and Shop tabs are now going to be featured right at the front and centre of the home page, on the navigation bar. The Post and Likes Buttons are also being moved to the upper right corner. This will be next to the DMs/ Facebook Messenger button.

These new changes make it quite clear about Instagram’s intentions to have more of its users interact with the Reels feature. Reels was brought in by the social network as an answer to the ever-growing TikTok. It is a sub-platform within the app that lets people create and share short vertical clips. There are lots of features that clearly borrow from what TikTok has.

The company’s attempt to have more users shop around from other businesses is evident through the Shop button. We have also had its sister platform WhatsApp make moves in a bid to be more of an e-commerce platform. This includes the new Shop and WhatsApp Pay features.

Additionally, the Reels and Shop tabs that were in the Explore section have been removed.

Instagram acknowledges that “how people create and enjoy culture has changed, and the biggest risk to Instagram is not that we change too fast, but that we don’t change and become irrelevant.

“With the Shop tab, we’re making it easy to get inspired by the creators you love, shop on Instagram, and support small businesses. You can find personalized recommendations, editors’ pics curated by our @shop channel, shoppable videos, new product collections, and more.”