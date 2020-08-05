Facebook Launches TikTok Competitor; Instagram Reels

After the demise of Lasso and the introduction of a TikTok like feature on YouTube, we thought maybe Facebook had pulled its punches. However, it seems like the company has come back stronger with the release of Instagram Reels, their TikTok competitor.

Instagram Reels

In a blog post today, Facebook made the feature live worldwide.

Today we’re announcing Instagram Reels: a new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram.

Reels will be found at the bottom of the Instagram camera. You’ll see a variety of creative editing tools on the left side of your screen to help create your reel.

What you can do with Instagram Reels:

Record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools. Share reels with your followers in Feed Make your videos available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in ‘Explore’. Once your reel is ready, move to the share screen, where you can save a draft of your reel, change the cover image, add a caption and hashtags, and tag your friends.

Whether you have a public or private account, you can share your reel to your Story, close friends or in a direct message.

Currently, you can add Audio from the Instagram library, use AR effects, align and change the speeds of your video. You can record reels in a series of clips (one at a time), all at once, or using video uploads from your gallery.