Apple TV Rolls Out on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Sony has fulfilled the promise made to gamers last month by rolling out the Apple TV app on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles through the PlayStation Store.

This development follows the launch of the anticipated PlayStation 5 tomorrow. The new console will be available in a number of American and European countries beginning November 19th. So, we should expect the console to make ita way into the Kenyan market a few weeks after that.

Luckily, PS4 owners will not have to wait since they can also get the movie streaming app right now.

The Apple TV app features a variety of content from the iTunes Store and third-party providers. This includes Showtime, Starz and Noggin. The app also provides access to Apple’s own streaming platform Apple TV+, which offers original movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

The service is available with a monthly subscription of $4.99 (about KES 500). However, users can get it included on the Apple One bundle.

This news follows the launch of the same app on Xbox consoles. The app is also available for download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S through Microsoft Store.

Besides Apple devices, users can also find the Apple TV app on Samsung, LG, VIZIO, and Sony Smart TVs, as well as Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

The PlayStation 5 console launch comes after a whole year of anticipation from gamers across the world. What clearly entices many is the new futuristic design but the gameplay features are truly what will make it a next-gen console.