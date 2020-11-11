Swvl Announces New Long Distance Travel Service

Days after Swvl revealed its plans to have a new carpool service, the firm has announced the launch of yet another service meant for long-distance travels.

Dubbed Swvl Travel, the service is meant to offer commuters the chance to book and pay for trips to upcountry. Customers will be able to use the service to travel to over 12 destinations at launch. This includes Naivasha, Nakuru, Molo, Eldoret, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nanyuki & Machakos.

The app update is currently rolling out to include all these routes. Swvl claims that it will start partnering inclusively with various Matatu Saccos and operators that offer long-distance travels across the country.

“We are constantly innovating for the Kenyan commuter to provide them with safe, tech-enabled commutes that make it easier for them to travel. We are looking to make it easier for Kenyans to make their journeys upcountry, especially as we approach the festive season next month. With Swvl Travel, we will partner with operators who travel across the country and our digital platform will enable commuters to use our app to book these routes, giving commuters the comfort of booking and paying from home”, said Dip Patel, the General Manager for Swvl in Kenya.

All users will have to do is make sure their Swvl app is updated so they can get to pre-book rides in the same way they do with regular commute rides in Nairobi. The rides will also operate on fixed timings and fixed prices.

However, the service is meant to roll out gradually in the coming weeks as the routes are being made available on the app.