Vivo Y20 Discounted For Black Friday in Stores and on Jumia

The new budget smartphone Vivo Y20 has gone on sale in Kenya today in the wake of the Black Friday season. According to Vivo Kenya, the handset is now available in all brand stores and dealer countrywide selling at KES 13,999. The device will also be listed on Jumia at the same starting price.

The smartphone borrows a lot from its predecessor Vivo Y19 that launched in the Kenyan market earlier this year.

“As an evolving youth-centric brand, we are continuously innovating to deliver stylish smartphones infused with trendsetting technologies at the most competitive price points locally. Keeping in mind user’s day-to-day lives, Y20 has been designed to be user-friendly, support various multimedia activities, gaming functions and it comes equipped with a large size battery capacity and a strong processor,” said Vivo Kenya’s Brand Manager James Irungu.

The design is also quite familiar but with a boxy rear camera module housing a 13MP wide lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Halo Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. Unlike the Y19, this device features an external fingerprint scanner placed on the side.

Vivo Y20 also features a Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB of memory alongside 64GB of storage space. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with FunTouch 10.5 on top.

The power situation is not likely to be an issue with this device thanks to a huge 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging support.